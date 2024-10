inventories

Prior month business inventories 0.4%

Prior month retail inventories ex auto 0.5%

Business inventories for August 0.3% versus 0.3% expected

Retail inventories ex autos 0.5% versus 0.5% last month

Sales: The combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for August, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,876.8 billion, down 0.2 percent (±0.2 percent)* from July 2024, but was up 1.3 percent (±0.3 percent) from August 2023

Inventory/sales: The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of August was 1.38. The August 2023 ratio was 1.36.