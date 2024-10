Prior month -0.3%

Seasonally adjusted annual rate $2,131.9 billion vs $2,162.7 billion prior

Construction spending +4.1% y/y in August

Private construction -0.2% m/m

Public construction +0.3% m/m

Residential -0.3% m/m, +2.7% y/y

Nonresidential +0.1% m/m, +5.2% y/y

Construction spending dipped slightly in August but remains solidly higher compared to last year. The housing sector continues to face headwinds, while nonresidential and public construction are showing more strength.