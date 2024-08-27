Consumer confidence 103.3 vs. 100.7 expected

Present situation 134.4 vs. 133.1 prior.

Expectations 82.5 vs. 81.1 prior.

16.4% of consumers said jobs were “hard to get,” from 16.0%

12 month inflation expectations 4.9% vs 5.4% prior -- lowest since March 2020

Confidence declined among consumers under 35 while it increased for those 35 and older

“Overall consumer confidence rose in August but remained within the narrow range that has prevailed over the past two years,” said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. “Consumers continued to express mixed feelings in August. Compared to July, they were more positive about business conditions, both current and future, but also more concerned about the labor market."

"Consumers’ assessments of the current labor situation, while still positive, continued to weaken, and assessments of the labor market going forward were more pessimistic. This likely reflects the recent increase in unemployment. Consumers were also a bit less positive about future income.”