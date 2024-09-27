AI image

Prior m/m +0.2%

Headline inflation PCE +2.2% y/y vs +2.3% expected (Prior +2.5%)

Deflator +0.1% m/m vs +0.1% expected (prior was +0.2%)

Unrounded +0.0907% m/m vs +0.155% prior

Consumer spending and income for August:

Personal income +0.2% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.2%

Personal spending +0.2% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +0.5%

Real personal spending +0.1% vs +0.4% prior

Core unrounded was +0.1304%, which is a touch below the +0.14% that Waller touted. The income and spending numbers are also a touch soft, which should boost confidence that the economy is cooling. The US dollar hit a session low against the yen after the data but the moves have been moderate.