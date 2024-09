Ex-transport +0.5% vs +0.1% expected

Prior ex-transport +0.1% (unrevised)

Excluding defense, new orders rose -0.2% vs +10.3% prior

Nondefense capital goods orders (ex-aircraft) +0.2% vs +0.0% expected

Prior nondefense capital goods orders -0.2% (revised from -0.1%)

Unfilled orders: +0.4% vs +0.2% prior

Inventories inched +0.1% vs +0.1% prior

This is a decent report with a slight beat on core orders. Headline orders are up in six of the past seven months.