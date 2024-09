Prior was 3.95m (revised to 3.96m)

Sales -2.5% vs +1.3% prior

Sales -4.2% vs -2.5% y/y prior

Inventory 4.2 vs 4.0 months prior

Median prices $416,700 vs $422,600 prior

Prices +3.1% vs +4.2% y/y prior

These are closings for contracts signed in June and July. This is a two-tier market with high-end homes (above $700K) selling and everything below $500K sitting.