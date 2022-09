Prior was 4.81m

Details:

Sales change -0.4% vs -5.7% m/m prior

Inventory 1.28 million or 3.2 months vs 3.2 prior

Median price $389.5K, up 7.7% y/y, down 2.4% m/m

Prior price 399.2K

Here's a data point I prefer, which is the total inventory of US single family homes for sale from Altos Research. It shows that sellers aren't putting homes on the market, even with home prices falling.