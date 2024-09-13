Import prices prior month: +0.1%

Export price prior month: was 0.7% revised to us 0.5%

Import prices MoM -0.3% % vs -0.2% estimate

Export prices MoM -0.7% vs -0.1% estimate

Import prices YoY 0.8% vs 1.6% last month

Export prices YoY -0.7% vs 1.4% last month

Details:

Overall Imports

U.S. import prices fell by 0.3% in August, the largest monthly decline since December 2023 (-0.7%).

Despite the August decrease, import prices rose 0.8% over the past year.

The last 12-month decline in import prices was recorded in February 2024.

Fuel Imports

Import fuel prices decreased by 3.0% in August, following a 1.1% increase in July.

August's 3.0% decline was the largest since December 2023 (-8.0%).

The decline was driven by lower prices for petroleum and natural gas.

Import fuel prices fell 4.6% over the year, marking the first 12-month decline since February 2024.

Petroleum prices decreased by 3.2% in August and 3.2% over the past year, the largest 12-month drop since January 2024.

Import natural gas prices fell 3.7% in August, following a 2.0% rise in July, and dropped 51.7% over the past year, the largest 12-month decline since January 2024.

Imports Excluding Fuel

Prices for nonfuel imports edged down 0.1% in August, after rising 0.1% in July and 0.2% in June.

Declines in nonfuel industrial supplies and materials, consumer goods, and foods, feeds, and beverages offset higher capital goods prices.

Nonfuel import prices increased by 1.3% over the past 12 months, with the last annual decline in February 2024.

Overall Exports

U.S. export prices fell 0.7% in August after a 0.5% increase in July.

The decline was driven by lower prices for both nonagricultural and agricultural exports.

Export prices decreased 0.7% over the past year, marking the first annual drop since April 2024.

Agricultural Exports

Agricultural export prices declined 2.0% in August, the second consecutive month of a 2.0% drop.

The declines in August and July were the largest since a 2.3% decrease in May 2023.

A 9.8% drop in soybean prices led the August decline, along with lower prices for corn, wheat, and fruit.

Higher nut prices partially offset the declines.

Agricultural export prices fell 6.9% over the past year.

Exports Excluding Agriculture (Nonagricultural Exports)

Nonagricultural export prices decreased 0.6% in August, following a 0.8% increase in July.

The decrease was due to lower prices for nonagricultural industrial supplies, materials, and capital goods, offsetting higher prices for consumer goods, automotive vehicles, and nonagricultural foods.

Nonagricultural export prices fell 0.1% over the past year, the first annual decrease since March 2024.

Nonagricultural Industrial Supplies and Materials

Prices for nonagricultural industrial supplies and materials declined 1.1% in August after a 1.9% rise in July.

The August decrease was mainly due to a 2.9% drop in export fuel prices.

Prices for these goods fell 1.6% over the past year, the largest 12-month decline since March 2024.

Finished Goods

Prices for finished goods exports were mixed in August.

Capital goods prices fell 0.2%, the first decline since November 2023, led by a 3.0% drop in semiconductor prices.

Consumer goods prices rose 0.1% in August after declining 0.1% in July and 0.3% in June.

Automotive vehicle prices increased 0.1% in August, following a 0.3% rise in July, driven by higher prices for trucks, buses, and special-purpose vehicles.

