Prior was -0.6% (revised to -0.9%)

Capacity utilization 78.0% vs 77.9% expected

Prior utilization 77.8% (revised to 77.4%)

Manufacturing output +0.9% vs +0.3% expected

Prior manufacturing output -0.3% (revised to -0.7%)

The negative revisions take some of the shine off this report but it's still a a good one. In July, Hurricane Beryl likely depressed production and this is the rebound but smoothing it over, you're left with a healthy number.

Speaking of hurricanes, the Atlantic is looking quiet at the moment and we're at the peak of hurricane season.