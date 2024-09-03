ISM manufacturing

Prior was 46.8

Prices paid 54.0 versus 52.9 prior

Employment 46.0 versus 43.4 prior

New orders 44.6 versus 47.4 prior (lowest since May 2023)

Production 44.8 versus 45.9 prior

Supplier deliveries 50.5 versus 52.6 prior

Inventories 50.3 versus 44.5 prior

Backlog of orders 43.6 versus 41.7 prior

New export orders 48.6 versus 49.0 prior

Imports 49.6 versus 48.6 prior

The new orders number is dreadful and underscores the forward-looking weakness in the manufacturing survey from S&P Global

New orders

Comments in the report: