non-farm payrolls

Prior was +114K

Details of the August 2024 jobs report:

Two-month net revision: -86K versus -29K prior

Unemployment rate: 4.2% versus 4.2% expected (prior was 4.3%)

Unrounded unemployment rate: 4.220% vs 4.252% prior

Participation rate: 62.7% versus 62.7% prior

Private payrolls +118K vs +139K expected

Prior private payrolls 97K (revised to 74K)

U6 underemployment rate: 7.9% versus 7.8% prior

Average hourly earnings: +0.4% m/m versus +0.3% m/m expected

Prior avg hourly earnings: +0.2% m/m (revised to -0.1%)

Average hourly earnings: +3.8% y/y versus +3.7% y/y expected

Average weekly hours: 34.3 versus 34.2 prior

Change in manufacturing payrolls: -24K versus +1K prior

Household survey: +168K versus +67K prior

Government jobs: +24K versus +17K prior

Full time: -438K versus +448K prior

Part time: +527K versus -325K prior

Fed pricing showed a 43% chance of a 50 bps cut ahead of the release and 110 bps of easing priced in this year ahead of the release. Looking out through Sept 2025, 229 bps of easing was priced in.

USD/JPY was trading at 143.30 just ahead of the release.