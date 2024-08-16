US UMich Consumer Sentiment

July final was 66.4

Current conditions 60.9 vs 62.7 prior

Expectations 72.1 vs 68.8 prior

1-year inflation 2.9% vs 2.9% prior

5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

Overall, expectations strengthened for both personal finances and the five-year economic outlook (highest reading in four months)

Yesterday's retail sales report was strong and Walmart executives repeatedly described a stable and resilient consumer so I have a hard time putting any weight on this survey, which is more about politics and gasoline prices than consumer spending. Along those lines, the survey noted:

With election developments dominating headlines this month, sentiment for Democrats climbed 6% in the wake of Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee for president. For Republicans, sentiment moved in the opposite direction, falling 5% this month.

The inflation numbers are stable, though still above pre-pandemic norms.