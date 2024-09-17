US retail sales control group

Prior -0.2%

Retail sales $710.8 billion versus $709.7 billion prior

Retail sales +0.1% versus -0.2% expected

Prior m/m sales +1.0% (revised to +1.1%)

Retail sales YoY +2.1% versus +2.7% prior

Ex autos +0.1% versus +0.2% expected

Prior ex autos +0.4% prior

Control group +0.3% versus +0.3% expected

Ex autos and gas +0.2% versus +0.4% prior

Full report

Heading into the report, market was putting a 63% probability on the chance of a 50 bps Fed cut, that's up to 67% afterwards but the numbers have been choppy. In contrast, US 2-year yields rose to 3.59% from 3.58% on the data.

There are no big surprises here but the numbers are a touch on the strong side at first blush. The US dollar is higher on a few fronts but only around a dozen pips.

Some details: