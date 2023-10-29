A weekend report via the Wall Street Journal (gated)

A researcher at Two Sigma Investments adjusted the hedge fund’s investing models without authorization, the firm has told clients, leading to losses in some funds, big gains in others and fresh regulatory scrutiny.

The researcher, Jian Wu, a senior vice president at New York-based Two Sigma, was trying to boost his compensation

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is examining the matter.

Sheesh. Who doesn't make adjustments to their models trying to boost their compensation?

"Imagonna change this moving average from 5 to 6 periods ...."