The Wall Street Journal carries the report (gated):
In brief:
- U.S. authorities are investigating whether TP-Link, a Chinese company dominating the U.S. home and small-business router market, poses a national security threat due to its alleged links to cyberattacks. The company, which supplies internet routers to federal agencies, including the Defense Department, is under scrutiny by multiple government agencies, including Commerce, Defense, and Justice.
- A ban on TP-Link devices in the U.S. is being considered for next year. The matter may be addressed by the incoming Trump administration, which has signaled a tough stance on China.