Reuters on the new US law that comes into effect on June 21. Reporting on remarks from a US Customs official.

U.S. authorities are ready to implement a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang region

the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) is an effort to ban goods potentially tainted by human rights abuses in Xinjiang

The U.S. government says China is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in the region, where China has established detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim groups.