Reuters on the new US law that comes into effect on June 21. Reporting on remarks from a US Customs official.
- U.S. authorities are ready to implement a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang region
- the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) is an effort to ban goods potentially tainted by human rights abuses in Xinjiang
- The U.S. government says China is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in the region, where China has established detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim groups.