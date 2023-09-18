US automaker Stellantis (Chrysler parent) is one of the US 'big 3' automakers 9thoers are GM and Ford) hit by the strike.

CNBC updates the latest, citing 'sources familiar with the discussions':

The most recent contract proposal by Stellantis to the United Auto Workers union could lead to the closure of 18 U.S. facilities

but it could also bring new investments and repurpose an idled vehicle assembly plant in Illinois

The plans would likely affect thousands of UAW members, shrink the automaker’s North American footprint and create a new “modernized” parts and distribution network, which company and union leaders were at odds over

Link here for more, appears to be ungated.