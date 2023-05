Good trade balance widens

Prior month $-82.70 billion

The international trade deficit rose to $96.8 billion in April, an increase of $14.1 billion from March's $82.7 billion.

Exports decreased in April, reporting at $163.3 billion, down $9.5 billion from March.

Imports increased to $260.0 billion in April, up $4.5 billion compared to March.

The combination is not so great with exports falling sharply, while reliance on imports increased MoM. The data can be quite volatile however.