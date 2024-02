The Fed's Senior Loan Officer survey or SLOOS has been released:

US banks during Q4 reported tighter standards for households, weaker demand for C&I (commercial and industrial) loans and CRE (Commercial real estate) loans

US banks are reporting tighter lending standards to households and weaker demand for residential real estate loans

US banks expect lending standards to be unchanged in 2024 for all C&I. Residential real estate loans, to tighten for CRE, credit card and auto loans.