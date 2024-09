CNN reports that Israel could imminently launch a ground incursion into Lebanon. However the report says that following discussions with the US, the incursion could be more-limited than what Israel initially planned.

I would take this all with a grain of salt as many of these headlines have proven false in the past and very few of the leaks about Israel actions have been correct.

The US leaks what it wants to leak and very, very few things are actual leaks rather than plants.