US Secretary of State Blinken says recognition of the so called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic" as "independent" requires a swift and firm response

(Note, he did not say SWIFT ... that has already been dismissed as a step too far)

we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners

we strongly condemn Putin's recognition ... it represents a complete rejection of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements

states have an obligation not to recognise a new "state" created through the threat or use of force