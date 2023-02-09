Via the Nikkei in Japan, an update on shipping volumes and freight. Lower for both!

Container ships brought a volume of goods totaling 1.31 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) from Asia to the U.S. in December, down 23% from a year earlier, U.S. logistics researcher Descartes Datamyne reports. This marked the third straight month that the figure fell by about 20%.

shipping rates are sinking to three-year lows

Inflation has eroded consumer purchasing power, softening demand for household goods and slowing ocean shipping, said an official at a container ship company

retailers no longer stocking up inventories like they did during the height of the pandemic

