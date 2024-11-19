The broader US stock indices led by the NASDAQ index closed higher. The Dow industrial average meanwhile fell.

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index +23.36 points or 0.40% at 5916.98

NASDAQ index rose 195.66 points or 1.04% at 18987.47

Russell 2000 rose 18.48 points or 0.80% at 2324.82

Dow industrial average felt -120.66 points or -0.28% and 43268 .94

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest decliner was UnitedHealth at -2.16%. 3M fell -1.51%, Travelers fell -1.32%, and Nike fell -1.30%. Overall. Overall 18 of the 30 stocks fell, with one unchanged and 11 higher led by Nvidia (+4.89%) and Walmart which rose 3.0%.

Nvidia will announce earnings after the close tomorrow.

Looking at the Magnificent 7, Nvidia led the charge with his gain of 4.89%. Apple rose but only by 0.12% and Microsoft also light with a gain of 0.49%.