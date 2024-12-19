Late selling into the close has pushed the broader indices lower and into negative territory. The Dow held onto small gains - but just barely - and snapped it's 10-day losing streak.

The final numbers are showing"

Dow Industrial Average rose 15.37 points or 0.05% at 42342.24

S&P fell -5.09 points or -0.09% at 5867.07

Nasdaq fell -19.92 points or -0.10% at 19372.77

The Russell 2000 fell -10.01 points or 0.45% at 2221.49

The major indices did try to make a run at erasing some of the declines. At session highs, the

Dow was up 460.98 points

S&P was up 63.36 points

Nasdaq was up 230.37 points

Russell 2000 was up 33.83 points

However, the hangover from yesterday's hawkish Fed decision, ultimately weighed on prices