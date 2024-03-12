The major US indices are pushing back toward at session highs. The S&P is up about 53.5 points or 1.05% at 5171.51. The high price for the day is at 5174.04. The NASDAQ index is up 221 points or 1.39% at 16241. It's high price reached 16252.78.

The S&P index is on pace to close at a new record high on a close above 5157.35. For the NASDAQ index, it's high closing level comes in at 16274.94 from March 1.

The Dow industrial average of 30 stocks is up around 260 points or 0.67% at 39029. It's high price today reached 39070.96. The all-time high) for the Dow industrial average is up at 39131.54.

Looking at some of the high flyers :

Nvidia: 5.02%

Super Micro Computers: +6.37%

Celsius: +4.69%

meta-: +2.76%

Microsoft: +2.44%

Amazon: +2.02%

Alphabet: +2.45%,

Oracle shares are the big winner today with a gain over 11% after announcing earnings yesterday after the close.