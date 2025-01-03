The futures of the major US stock indices are tilted toward a positive open. The broader S&P and NASDAQ indices are looking to snap 5-day losing streaks. The Dow industrial average has been down for 4 consecutive days. In premarket trading, the futures are implying: .

The Dow industrial average is up 197 points

S&P is implying a gain of 27.27 points.

NASDAQ is implying a gain of 123 points

Meanwhile in Europe, shares are mixed:

German DAX, -0.44%

France's CAC, -1.01%

UK's FTSE 100 unchanged

Spain's Ibex, +0.07%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.44%

In other markets,

Crude oil is trading up $0.37 or 0.52% at $73.51

Gold is trading down $8.94 or -0.33% at $2648.43

Bitcoin is trading at $97,038

In the US debt market, yields are modestly lower, but near the highs for the day:

2-year yield 4.2455%, -0.3 basis points

five year 4.371%, -1.0 basis points

10 year 4.561%, -1.4 basis points

30 year 4.783%, -1.5 basis points

The USD is modestly lower with the greenbacks declines versus the CHF at -0.27%. The USD is down -0.23% versus the EUR..