Prior month building permits 1.517M. Prior month housing starts revised to 1.566 million from 1.575 billion previously reported

building permits 1.564 million vs. 1.530 million estimate

housing starts 1.439 million vs. 1.475 million estimate

Building permits are thought to be a precursor for housing starts. Whether they translate down the road is open.

The Dow futures are implying a -184 point decline. The S&P is down around 30 points. The NASDAQ index is down around 89 point in premarket trading