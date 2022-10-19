- Prior month building permits 1.517M. Prior month housing starts revised to 1.566 million from 1.575 billion previously reported
- building permits 1.564 million vs. 1.530 million estimate
- housing starts 1.439 million vs. 1.475 million estimate
Building permits are thought to be a precursor for housing starts. Whether they translate down the road is open.
The Dow futures are implying a -184 point decline. The S&P is down around 30 points. The NASDAQ index is down around 89 point in premarket trading