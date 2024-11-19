At the bottom of the hour, US building permits and housing starts will be released along with Canada CPI

US building permits are expected to come in at 1.430M versus 1.428M (annualized).

Housing starts are expected at 1.330M versus 1.354M last month.

In Canada, CPI inflation will also be released:

CPI MoM est 0.3% versus -0.4% last month

CPI YoY est 1.9% versus 1.6% last month

CPI Median is expected at 2.4% versus 2.3% last month

CPI Common is expected to .4% versus 2.4% last month.

Fed's Schmid is expected to speak at 110 P ET.