At the bottom of the hour, US building permits and housing starts will be released along with Canada CPI
- US building permits are expected to come in at 1.430M versus 1.428M (annualized).
- Housing starts are expected at 1.330M versus 1.354M last month.
In Canada, CPI inflation will also be released:
- CPI MoM est 0.3% versus -0.4% last month
- CPI YoY est 1.9% versus 1.6% last month
- CPI Median is expected at 2.4% versus 2.3% last month
- CPI Common is expected to .4% versus 2.4% last month.
Fed's Schmid is expected to speak at 110 P ET.