- Prior month 0.2% revised to 0.1%
- Business inventories 0.2% versus 0.2% expected
- Retail inventories ex-autos -0.1% versus -0.3% last month
- In May, the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers' shipments reached an estimated $1,822.1 billion. This represents a 0.2% increase compared to April 2023. However, when compared to May 2022, there was a decline of -1.8% (with a margin of error of ±0.5%).
- The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of May was 1.40. The May 2022 ratio was 1.33. Period the inventory to sales ratio is within the pre-pandemic levels between 1.35 and 1.45.
For the full report: https://www.census.gov/mtis/www/data/pdf/mtis_current.pdf