- US business inventories for November 2021 rose by 1.3% versus 1.3% estimate. For the year inventories are up 8.7% from November 2020
- Prior month business inventories was revised to 1.3% from 1.2%
- US business sales rose 0.7% versus Octobers 2.2% gain (revised from 2.1%). Sales rose 17.6% from November 2020.
- With the sales outpacing inventory replenishment, the inventory/sales ratio came in at 1.25 months. That was up marginally from Octobers 1.24 months. However, looking at the chart above, the amount of inventories to sales ratio is scraping along its bottom.
- Retail inventories ex-autos unrevised that +1.3%
