Prior quarter 1.0%

GDP QoQ Q1 annualized 1.7% vs 2.2% estimate

GDP implicit price -0.3% vs 1.4% estimate

GDP YoY Q1 x.x% vs 0.93% estimate

GDP MoM March 0.0% versus 0.0% estimate. Prior month 0.2%

Below is a table of the contributions (or not) to the GDP in Q1:

The USDCAD has moved higher (lower CAD), but still remains lower on the day. The price did bounce near a swing area support area near 1.3628., but remains below a cluster of MAs between 1.3659 to 1.3670.

The expectations for a rate cut next week is closer to 80% from around 65% before the data.