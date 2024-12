Prices up 4.2% y/y vs +4.6% prior

Prices down 0.2% m/m vs -0.4% prior non-seasonally adjusted

Prices up 0.3% vs +0.2% expected, seasonally adjusted

Separate housing data from the FHFA:

Prices +0.4% m/m vs +0.7% prior

Prices +4.5% y/y vs +4.5% prior

Home builders have been one of the worst-performing sectors in Q4 as rates have risen.