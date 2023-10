US Case Shiller 20-city yy prices

Prior was +0.1% y/y

m/m price rise vs +0.7% expected

Prior m/m reading was +0.9%

National monthly home price data from the FHFA:

Prices +5.6% y/y vs +4.6% prior

Prices m/m +0.6% vs +0.8% prior

Note that these strong August numbers were all before the latest spike in 30-year fixed mortgage rates to 8%. The September and October data should be much softer.