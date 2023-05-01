Earlier:

The US CBO is nominating June also:

Because tax receipts through April have been less than the Congressional Budget Office anticipated in February, we now estimate that there is a significantly greater risk that the Treasury will run out of funds in early June.

We now know that receipts from income tax payments processed in April were less than we anticipated in our latest baseline budget projections.

That, in combination with less-than-expected receipts through April, means that the Treasury’s extraordinary measures will be exhausted sooner than we previously projected. The projected exhaustion date remains uncertain

-

Meanwhile, political twitter is reporting that US President Biden has called US House of Reps Speaker McCarthy about the debt limit.

McCarthy is currently overseas in the sun!

UPDATE:

Biden has invited all four congressional leaders to a meeting at the White House on May 9.

Biden called each of them Monday afternoon (US time)

---

eur EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term