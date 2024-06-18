Sees 2024 fiscal deficit at $1.915 trillion

FY 2025-34 deficit seen at $22.083 trillion, up 10% from Feb forecast

2024 real GDP seen up 2.0% vs 1.5% in Feb

2025 GDP seen at 2.0% vs 2.2% in Feb

Sees 2024-34 avg GDP growth at 1.8%

2024 deficit higher due to outlays on student loans, bank resolutions, Ukraine/Israel aid and Medicaid

Legislation, including Israel/Ukraine aid to add $1.6 trillion to deficits through 2034

