Jared Bernstein is the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers to United States President Joe Biden.

Says we're looking at a pretty clear transition to steady and stable growth

Says on headwinds, being in a higher rate environment is something we have to be mindful of

Keeping an eye on the new conflict in the Middle East, and its effects on oil

Not seeing conflict in Middle East as an exogenous shock so far

Does not think a government shutdown would put the economy into recession

Hard to know though without knowing the length of disruption

We don't want or need any own goals

Info comes via Reuters.

