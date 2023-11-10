Jared Bernstein is the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers to United States President Joe Biden.
- Says we're looking at a pretty clear transition to steady and stable growth
- Says on headwinds, being in a higher rate environment is something we have to be mindful of
- Keeping an eye on the new conflict in the Middle East, and its effects on oil
- Not seeing conflict in Middle East as an exogenous shock so far
- Does not think a government shutdown would put the economy into recession
- Hard to know though without knowing the length of disruption
- We don't want or need any own goals
Info comes via Reuters.
Psiting this as an ICYMI, he spoke mid week.