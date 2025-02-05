Wall Street Journal (gated) report, in brief:
- The Central Intelligence Agency offered buyouts to its entire workforce on Yuesday
- officials said is a bid to bring the agency in line with President Trump’s priorities
- employees can quit their jobs and receive about eight months of pay and benefits as part of Trump’s push to downsize the federal government
- agency is also freezing the hiring for job seekers already given a conditional offer
- agency’s new goals include Trump’s trade war and undermining China