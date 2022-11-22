Singapore's Straits Times:

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Cambodia on Tuesday, as the two sides move to keep tensions in check.

The meeting on the sidelines of a conference of defence ministers in Siem Reap is the first between Mr Austin and Mr Wei since June, before US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, infuriating Beijing.

But China and the United States have since moved to lower the temperature with meetings between top officials.

---

Its getting the nod of approval from China's Tabloid King, Hu Xijin, ex of the Global Times:

The meeting between the two defense ministers must be supported. No matter how many frictions, China and the US cannot fight militarily. This is the bottom line, as well as the two sides’ due responsibility to the world.

---

A bit of positive news. We had some other positives from China today:

Something gave the Shanghai Comp a lift!