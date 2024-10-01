The report is via China's Xinhua news agency, which says that China commerce minister Wang Wentao will be holding a call with his US counterpart some time in the near future. The call is said to involve discussing trade and economic ties, according to people familiar with the matter.

At this stage, any developments regarding US-China relations will have to be put on ice. The US presidential election next month is going to be a heavy influence in all of this and how things will progress over the next few years.

But either way, I wouldn't expect relations to improve regardless of whoever wins between Harris and Trump. The US and China are already set on their respective paths and the strain on the relationship will continue to grow in the years ahead.