Media outlets reporting on the weekend meeting between Chinese Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference are not encouraging.

Bloomberg (gated), says the two:

traded barbs on everything from the balloon and Taiwan to North Korea and Russia

The rocky meeting and sharp rhetoric around it demonstrated just how sour the US-China relationship is, and how both sides appear willing to squabble over petty issues. In its readout of the talks, China refused even to call it a meeting, referring to it as an “informal contact” and arguing that the two only spoke because the US made a request.

Also from the weekend:

----

The lack of warmth in this relationship is a negative for risk trades.