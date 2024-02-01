SPX daily

The ongoing rally in the bond market is likely been driven by US banking fears but while the KRE regional banking ETF is was 3.4%, the rest of it is just seeing it as potential reason for the Federal Reserve to cut rates sooner. It's been an impressive bounce that nearly erases yesterday's rout.

On the day:

S&P 500 +1.2%

Nasdaq Comp +1.3%

DJIA +1.0%

Russell 2000 +1.3%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.5%

After hours, shares of META and AMZN are both surging, up around 8% on earnings.

Tomorrow is non-farm payrolls (preview here) so the volatility isn't going anywhere.