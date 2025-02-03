SPX daily

It was looking like an ugly day for North American equity markets but a deal between Trump and Sheinbaum to delay tariffs by a month saved the day -- at least for now. The market took heart that the negotiations appear to be focused on halting drugs rather than broader trade grievances.

S&P 500 -0.8%

Nasdaq Comp -1.2%

DJIA -0.3%

Russell 2000 -1.1%

Toronto TSX Comp -1.1%

Mexican Bolsa +0.1%

We 're still eagerly awaiting the read-out from the Trump-Trudeau call but the President appears to be hosting a hockey team at the White House at the moment.

Today markets two weeks of Trump 2.0. It's certainly been lively.