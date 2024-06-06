Info via Reuters:

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that private equity firms KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and the newly formed Indo-Pacific Partnership for Prosperity were forming a coalition to invest $25 billion in infrastructure in the region.

Raimondo, speaking in Singapore, said investments would include green data centres in Indonesia, renewable energy in the Philippines and smart metres and hybrid renewables in India.

You can read this as efforts to counter China's efforts to increase its ties in the region, and globally.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

This is an earlier pic.