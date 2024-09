Prior month 103.3 revised to 105.6

Consumer confidence 98.7 vs 104.0 estimate

Present Situation Index vs. 134.4 last month

Expectations Index vs 82.5 last month.

In August, the expectations index was above 80 for the second consecutive month.

The consumer confidence is a big miss. There is a negative reaction in the US stock market with the NASDAQ index now down -52 or-0.29%. The S&P index is also lower by -10.8 points or -0.19%.