CNN's Sahil Kapur reports on a new plan to vote on three separate bills in Congress:

Clean continuing resolution

Disaster relief

Agriculture/farmer aid

The key here is what's in the continuing resolution and how long it will prevent a government shutdown for?

Whatever the details, the market is spiking higher today with the S&P 500 now up 1.8%.

There is a separate report that the House GOP conference will have a meeting at 12:30 pm ET.