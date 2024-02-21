Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.), is the Chairman of the special committee on the Chinese Communist Party in the House of Representatives of the American Congress.

He is leading a delegation of US lawmakers on a visit to Taiwan from February 22 to 24.

Delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders

Delegation will discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest

China has responded with aggression on previous official visits from the US to Taiwan, China opposes Taiwan's freedom and wants to invade the country.

Let's see what this one brings from the Chinese Communist Party.