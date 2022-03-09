Rosatom is a state owned conglomerate of more than 350 companies largely centered around nuclear energy.

The one area that's particularly notable is uranium mining and enrichment, which it has a large global market share.

There's currently a cottage industry of uranium bulls based mostly around the idea that nuclear energy is due for a comeback, because it's carbon-free. The war in Ukraine has given fresh life to that idea and sanctions on broad sanctions on Rosatom, including its mining subsidiaries would undoubtedly tighten the global supply of uranium.

More here.