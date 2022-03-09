Rosatom is a state owned conglomerate of more than 350 companies largely centered around nuclear energy.
The one area that's particularly notable is uranium mining and enrichment, which it has a large global market share.
There's currently a cottage industry of uranium bulls based mostly around the idea that nuclear energy is due for a comeback, because it's carbon-free. The war in Ukraine has given fresh life to that idea and sanctions on broad sanctions on Rosatom, including its mining subsidiaries would undoubtedly tighten the global supply of uranium.