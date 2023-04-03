- Prior month -0.1% revised higher to +0.4%.
- Construction spending for February -0.1% versus 0.0% expected.
- Total construction spending -0.1%.
- Private construction 0.0% % versus 0.0% last month
- Residential construction -0.6% versus -0.6% last month.
- Nonresidential construction 0.7% vs +0.9% last month.
- Public construction -0.2% vs -0.6% last month.
- Total construction is up 5.2% YoY with residential construction -5.5%, nonresidential construction up 16.8%
Although the monthly number was lower, the revision to the prior month made up for the decline.
U.S. construction spending reflects the total dollar amount spent on construction projects across residential, non-residential, and public sectors. A rise in construction spending typically indicates a healthy economy, as it suggests increased investment in infrastructure and property development, which in turn leads to job creation and consumer spending. Conversely, a decline in construction spending may signal economic slowdown, as reduced investment can impact employment and consumer spending. Monitoring trends in construction spending can provide insights into the overall health of the U.S. economy and the strength of the construction industry.
\Inflation