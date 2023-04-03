Construction spending fell by -0.1%

Prior month -0.1% revised higher to +0.4%.

Construction spending for February -0.1% versus 0.0% expected.

Total construction spending -0.1%.

Private construction 0.0% % versus 0.0% last month

Residential construction -0.6% versus -0.6% last month.

Nonresidential construction 0.7% vs +0.9% last month.

Public construction -0.2% vs -0.6% last month.

Total construction is up 5.2% YoY with residential construction -5.5%, nonresidential construction up 16.8%

Although the monthly number was lower, the revision to the prior month made up for the decline.

U.S. construction spending reflects the total dollar amount spent on construction projects across residential, non-residential, and public sectors. A rise in construction spending typically indicates a healthy economy, as it suggests increased investment in infrastructure and property development, which in turn leads to job creation and consumer spending. Conversely, a decline in construction spending may signal economic slowdown, as reduced investment can impact employment and consumer spending. Monitoring trends in construction spending can provide insights into the overall health of the U.S. economy and the strength of the construction industry.

\Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term