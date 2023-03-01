Construction spending
Construction spending for January 2023
  • Prior month -0.4% revised to -0.7%
  • construction spending for January -0.1% versus -0.7% last month
  • total construction spending came in at $1825.7 billion versus $1827.5 billion in December
  • private construction 0.0% % versus -0.4% last month
  • residential construction -0.6% vs -0.3% last month
  • nonresidential construction 0.9% vs -0.5% last month
  • Public construction -0.6% MoM

For the full report CLICK HERE

Construction spending comes in weaker than expectations. The prior month was also revised lower