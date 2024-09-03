Construction spending falls -0.3%

Total Construction: Down for the month. Still higher on the year.

Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $2,162.7 billion (-0.3% below June estimate)

+6.7% above July 2023 estimate

Year-to-date (first 7 months): $1,237.5 billion (+8.8% above same period in 2023)

Private Construction: Lower on the month and the year

Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $1,678.7 billion (-0.4% below June estimate)

Residential Construction:

Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $941.6 billion (-0.4% below June estimate). Up 7.7% YoY

Nonresidential Construction:

Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $737.2 billion (-0.4% below June estimate). Up 4.5% YoY.

Public Construction: