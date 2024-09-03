- Prior month -0.3%
Total Construction: Down for the month. Still higher on the year.
- Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $2,162.7 billion (-0.3% below June estimate)
+6.7% above July 2023 estimate
Year-to-date (first 7 months): $1,237.5 billion (+8.8% above same period in 2023)
Private Construction: Lower on the month and the year
Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $1,678.7 billion (-0.4% below June estimate)
Residential Construction:
Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $941.6 billion (-0.4% below June estimate). Up 7.7% YoY
Nonresidential Construction:
Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $737.2 billion (-0.4% below June estimate). Up 4.5% YoY.
Public Construction:
Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $484.0 billion (+0.1% above June estimate). Up 8.1% YoY
Educational Construction:
Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $100.8 billion (-0.9% below June estimate).Up 3.6% YoY
Highway Construction:
Seasonally adjusted annual rate: $140.9 billion (-0.8% below June estimate). Up 3.7% YoY.